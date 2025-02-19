Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Groups ask US court to reconsider ruling blocking net neutrality rules
Groups ask US court to reconsider ruling blocking net neutrality rules

FILE PHOTO: Signage is seen at the headquarters of the Federal Communications Commission in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 29, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

19 Feb 2025 02:31AM (Updated: 19 Feb 2025 02:34AM)
WASHINGTON : Public interest groups on Tuesday asked the full 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to reconsider a ruling that the Federal Communications Commission lacked legal authority to reinstate landmark net neutrality rules.

The decision by a three-judge panel blocked the FCC under then President Joe Biden that had sought to reinstate the open internet rules implemented in 2015 but later repealed by the agency under President Donald Trump.

The groups - Free Press, Public Knowledge, Open Technology Institute and the Benton Institute for Broadband & Society - argue the appeals court decision conflicts with an earlier decision by another court.

Source: Reuters
