Groups ask US court to reconsider ruling blocking net neutrality rules

WASHINGTON : Public interest groups on Tuesday asked the full 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to reconsider a ruling that the Federal Communications Commission lacked legal authority to reinstate landmark net neutrality rules.

The decision by a three-judge panel blocked the FCC under then President Joe Biden that had sought to reinstate the open internet rules implemented in 2015 but later repealed by the agency under President Donald Trump.

The groups - Free Press, Public Knowledge, Open Technology Institute and the Benton Institute for Broadband & Society - argue the appeals court decision conflicts with an earlier decision by another court.