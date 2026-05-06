Growth in gaming accessories pushes Logitech's fourth-quarter sales higher

ZURICH, May 5 : Logitech International on Tuesday reported better-than-expected results for the fourth quarter, with the computer hardware maker seeing strong growth in gaming accessories and video collaboration devices.

Logitech, whose products include computer mice, keyboards and webcams, said its sales rose 7 per cent to $1.09 billion in the three months to the end of March, beating Visible Alpha's consensus estimate of $1.08 billion.

The Swiss-U.S. company's non-GAAP operating income, which excludes items such as restructuring charges and gains on investments, rose 25 per cent to $167 million, beating analysts' average estimate of $164 million.