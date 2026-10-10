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GTCR, Elliott in advanced talks to buy CCC Intelligent Solutions, source says
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Business

GTCR, Elliott in advanced talks to buy CCC Intelligent Solutions, source says

10 Oct 2026 05:15AM (Updated: 10 Oct 2026 07:33AM)
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Oct 9 : Private equity firm GTCR and activist investor Elliott Investment Management are in advanced talks to acquire software provider CCC Intelligent Solutions, a source familiar with the matter said on Friday.

Shares of the company, which provides software that helps auto insurers, repair shops, automakers and parts suppliers manage operations, rose about 13 per cent in extended trading after Bloomberg News first reported the news.

• A deal could be announced as soon as next week but a final agreement had not been reached, the source said, without disclosing financial details

• CCC and GTCR did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment, while Elliott declined to comment

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• Bloomberg News had reported in August that online vehicle auctioneer Copart was in talks to acquire CCC

• In July, Reuters had reported that CCC was exploring a sale and that the Chicago-based company had hired Morgan Stanley to advise on the process and reached out to potential buyers, including private equity firms

• Advent International, which acquired CCC in 2017 and took the company public through a merger with a special-purpose acquisition company in 2021, exited its investment in 2025 through a series of secondary share offerings, including the sale of its remaining stake

Source: Reuters
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