Nov 20 : GTCR is exploring a potential takeover of payments processor Global Payments, the private equity group said in a filing on Friday, days after reports that a consortium effort with CD&R was dropped.

Shares of Global Payments closed the day 10 per cent higher. It was up about 19 per cent so far in 2026.

GTCR is working with other private equity firms to finance the potential deal, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters. GTCR, which holds a 16.35 per cent stake in Global Payments and is the largest shareholder, said no definitive decision has been made.

Global Payments did not immediately respond to Reuters request for a comment.

Private equity firms CD&R and GTCR had dropped their pursuit of Global Payments as a buyout consortium, Reuters reported earlier this month, citing people familiar with the matter.

The report had added that it was possible that CD&R and GTCR will resume the talks with Global Payments at a later date or another buyer for the company may emerge.

Atlanta-based Global Payments is one of the world's largest payment processors. It enables merchants to accept card and digital payments and provides software and technology services to businesses. Its market value stood at about $22 billion, as of last close.

The company has faced pressure in recent years from slowing growth in some business lines, intensifying competition and investor demands to boost profitability.

Bloomberg News reported the potential takeover deal first and said it could value Global Payments at $50 billion, including debt and premium.