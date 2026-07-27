Guan Chong forecasts increased grindings in 2026

JAKARTA, July 27 : Malaysian cocoa grinder Guan Chong expects cocoa processing to increase this year as demand recovers from last year's slowdown, its chief executive said on Monday, but concern over weather-related supply risks could weigh on the outlook.

• Guan Chong, one of the world's major cocoa grinders, expects its plants to run at about 90 per cent of capacity in 2026, up from roughly 85 per cent in 2025, said CEO Brandon Tay. That remains below the group's normal utilisation rate of more than 95 per cent.

• Grinding volume for 2027, however, is projected to be lower than this year, with the El Nino weather pattern expected to reduce cocoa bean output and drive prices higher.

• A global cocoa surplus is expected to narrow over the coming 2026/27 season, with production affected by El Nino weather conditions and grinding levels driven up by robust demand, a forecast by commodity price specialists Transgraph Consulting showed.