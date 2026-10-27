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Guidewire to buy UK insurance AI firm hyperexponential in deal worth up to $2.1 billion
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Business

Guidewire to buy UK insurance AI firm hyperexponential in deal worth up to $2.1 billion

Guidewire to buy UK insurance AI firm hyperexponential in deal worth up to $2.1 billion

FILE PHOTO: The words "AI Artificial Intelligence" and a keyboard are displayed in this illustration created on October 19, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

27 Oct 2026 07:31PM (Updated: 27 Oct 2026 08:09PM)
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(Corrects to removes extraneous word in fifth bullet)

Oct 27 : Insurance software maker Guidewire said on Tuesday it would buy hyperexponential for $1.7 billion in cash and up to $400 million more if revenue targets are met, to expand into AI tools that help insurers assess price and risk.

• London-based hyperexponential makes AI-powered underwriting and pricing software for commercial property and casualty insurers

• The deal will let AI agents work alongside underwriters to assess risk, price it and make decisions, Guidewire said

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• It will fund the deal with $1 billion in new term loans from Bank of America and Citibank as well as cash on hand

• The deal is expected to close in the second quarter of Guidewire’s fiscal 2027 and will not affect its first-quarter forecast

• Guidewire’s software is used by more than 570 property and casualty insurers in 44 countries

Source: Reuters
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