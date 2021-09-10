Logo
Gulf Air launches direct flights with Tel Aviv on Sep 30
FILE PHOTO: Gulf Air's first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner arrives at Bahrain International Airport in Muharraq, Bahrain, April 27, 2018. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed//File Photo

10 Sep 2021 09:04AM (Updated: 10 Sep 2021 09:39AM)
CAIRO: Gulf Air, Bahrain's flag carrier will launch direct flights for the first time with Israel's Tel Aviv on Sept. 30, the carrier said in a Twitter post on Thursday (Sep 9).

Israel named its first ambassador to Bahrain earlier this month, after normalising relations with the Gulf Arab state a year ago, an Israeli government Arabic-language Twitter account said on Thursday.

Gulf Air said that it will start with two flights a week to its newest destination, adding that the new line to Tel Aviv comes as part of the political, commercial and civil aviation agreements signed with Israel.

Source: Reuters

