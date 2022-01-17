Logo
Gulf Energy, Binance announce Thailand crypto partnership
Gulf Energy, Binance announce Thailand crypto partnership

FILE PHOTO: A representation of cryptocurrency Binance is seen in this illustration taken August 6, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

17 Jan 2022 09:44PM (Updated: 17 Jan 2022 10:01PM)
BANGKOK : Binance, one of the world's biggest cyrptocurrency exchange by trading volume, will set up a crypto exchange with Thailand's Gulf Energy Development, both firms said on Monday.

Gulf Energy in a disclosure to the stock exchange said its agreement with Binance is a response to the rapid growth in digital asset infrastructure in Thailand.

Binance said it would set up the cryto exchange and related businesses in the country.

"Our goal is to work with government, regulators and innovative companies to develop the crypto and blockchain ecosystem in Thailand," a Binance spokesperson said.

"The first step is to explore opportunities in an open and collaborative manner. "

Last year, Binance received a criminal complaint from Thailand's market regulator, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for operating a digital asset business without a license.

The Thai energy company has been diversifying into new areas and last year became the major shareholder of Intouch Holdings Pcl, owner of the country's largest cellphone operator, Advanced Info Service PCL.

(Reporting by Panu Wongcha-um; Editing by Martin Petty)

Source: Reuters

