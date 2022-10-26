Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Gunn, Safran named to lead DC film and TV studios
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Gunn, Safran named to lead DC film and TV studios

Gunn, Safran named to lead DC film and TV studios

FILE PHOTO: Director James Gunn poses at the premiere for the film "The Suicide Squad" in Los Angeles, California, U.S., August 2, 2021. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

26 Oct 2022 04:59AM (Updated: 26 Oct 2022 05:50AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

(Reuters) - James Gunn and Peter Safran were named co-heads of Warner Bros Discovery's DC studios on Tuesday to oversee film, television and animation projects featuring popular characters such as Wonder Woman, Batman and Superman.

Gunn and Safran have brought heroes from the Marvel Cinematic Universe and DC Universe to hit films including "Guardians of the Galaxy," "Aquaman" and "The Suicide Squad."

They start their new jobs on Nov. 1 and "will spearhead the development and execution of a long-term plan for the many properties licensed from DC Comics," Warner Bros said in a statement.

Despite a vast stable of well-known DC Comics characters, Warner Bros has been unable to match the success of Walt Disney Co's rival superhero studio Marvel, which has produced "Avengers: Endgame," "Spider-Man: No Way Home" and other mega-hits.

Gunn directed "Suicide Squad" for DC studios and three "Guardians of the Galaxy" movies for Marvel. The final "Guardians" movie is set for release next May.

Safran has produced numerous Warner Bros films, including two "Aquaman" films and two "Shazam" movies.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.