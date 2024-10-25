Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

CNA Explains China Malaysia artificial intelligence Israel-Hamas war Snap Insight Indonesia podcasts Wellness
Logo

Business

Hack at UnitedHealth's tech unit impacted 100 million people
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

CNA Explains China Malaysia artificial intelligence Israel-Hamas war Snap Insight Indonesia podcasts Wellness

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Hack at UnitedHealth's tech unit impacted 100 million people

Hack at UnitedHealth's tech unit impacted 100 million people

FILE PHOTO: The corporate logo of the UnitedHealth Group appears on the side of one of their office buildings in Santa Ana, California, U.S., April 13, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

25 Oct 2024 01:08AM (Updated: 25 Oct 2024 01:16AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

The February hack at UnitedHealth's Change Healthcare unit affected the data of 100 million people, the U.S. health department's website showed, making it the largest data breach in the country.

UnitedHealth did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The Change Healthcare unit was breached by a hacking group called ALPHV, also known as "BlackCat." UnitedHealth first reported the breach on Feb. 21.

In June, UnitedHealth issued a public notice about the ransomware hack as part of its requirements to notify the estimated one-third of the country whose private data may have been exposed in the attack.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement