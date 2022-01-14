Hacker group REvil arrested, dismantled at US request: Russian intelligence agency

MOSCOW: Russia has conducted a special operation against ransomware crime group REvil at the request of the United States and has detained and charged the group's members, the FSB domestic intelligence service said on Friday (Jan 14).

The arrests were a rare apparent demonstration of collaboration between Russia and the US, at a time of high tensions between the two over Ukraine.

The announcement came even as Ukraine was responding to a massive cyber attack that shut down government websites, though there was no indication the incidents were related.

A joint police and FSB operation searched 25 addresses, detaining 14 people, the FSB said, listing assets it had seized including 426 million roubles, US$600,000, €500,000, computer equipment and 20 luxury cars.

Russia had informed the US directly of the moves it had taken against the group sought by Washington, the FSB said on its website. The US Embassy in Moscow said it could not immediately comment.

"The investigative measures were based on a request from the... United States," the FSB said.

"... The organised criminal association has ceased to exist and the information infrastructure used for criminal purposes was neutralised."

The REN TV channel aired footage of agents raiding homes and arresting people, pinning them to the floor, and seizing large piles of dollars and Russian roubles.

The group members have been charged and could face up to seven years in prison.

A source familiar with the case told Interfax that the group's members with Russian citizenship would not be handed over to the US.