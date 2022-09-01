Logo
Hackers hit Italian oil company Eni's computer networks


Hackers hit Italian oil company Eni's computer networks

FILE PHOTO: Eni's logo is seen in front of its headquarters in San Donato Milanese, near Milan, Italy, April 27, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

01 Sep 2022 01:48AM (Updated: 01 Sep 2022 01:54AM)
:Italian oil company Eni's computer networks were hacked in recent days but the consequences appear to be minor so far, the company said on Wednesday.

"The internal protection systems have detected unauthorized access to the corporate network in recent days," a spokesperson for the company told Reuters in response to a query.

The state-controlled company is working with authorities to assess the consequences of the attack, the spokesperson added.

Bloomberg News first reported the news on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter who said Eni appeared to have been hit by a ransomware attack.

Source: Reuters

