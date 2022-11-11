Logo
Hackers release Thales data on dark web, franceinfo says
Hackers release Thales data on dark web, franceinfo says

FILE PHOTO: The logo of French defence and electronics group Thales is seen at an office building at the financial and business district of La Defense in Courbevoie near Paris, France, January 31, 2022. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

11 Nov 2022 05:53PM (Updated: 11 Nov 2022 05:53PM)
Data relating to French defence and technology group Thales have been published on the dark web by hacker group LockBit 3.0, franceinfo news website reported on Friday.

The company this week said the Russian-speaking extortion and ransomware group had claimed to have stolen some of its data, with plans to publish it on Nov. 7.

Thales, which on Tuesday said it had opened an internal investigation and informed the ANSSI national cyber security agency, did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comments.

The French company provides businesses, organisations and governments with advanced technologies in the defence, aeronautics, space, transport and digital security sectors.

Source: Reuters

