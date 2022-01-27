Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Hainan Airlines expects to return to net profit for 2021
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Hainan Airlines expects to return to net profit for 2021

Hainan Airlines expects to return to net profit for 2021

FILE PHOTO: Hainan Airlines Airbus commercial passenger aircraft is pictured in Colomiers near Toulouse, France, November 26, 2018. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/File Photo

27 Jan 2022 07:18PM (Updated: 27 Jan 2022 07:18PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING : Hainan Airlines expects to return to net profit for last year following restructuring and a pickup in domestic travel, the carrier said on Thursday.

The airline expects to report a 2021 net profit of between 4.5 billion yuan and 6.2 billion yuan ($708 million to $975 million) after suffering a loss of 64 billion yuan a year earlier, it said in a stock filing.

In early December, the indebted HNA Group transferred management of its core aviation business, including Hainan Airlines, to strategic investor Liangning Fangda Group Industrial, wrapping up a years-long debt crisis at one of China's highest flying conglomerates.

($1 = 6.3604 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Stella Qiu and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us