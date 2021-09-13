Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Hainan airlines says Liaoning Fangda Group becomes strategic investor
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Hainan airlines says Liaoning Fangda Group becomes strategic investor

Hainan airlines says Liaoning Fangda Group becomes strategic investor

Travellers are seen in front of an airplane of Hainan Airlines at the Beijing Capital International Airport in Beijing, China May 9, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/Files

13 Sep 2021 01:44AM (Updated: 13 Sep 2021 01:43AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING : China's Hainan Airlines said on Sunday that Liaoning Fangda Group Industrial Co. Ltd will become a strategic investor, as the airline's parent HNA Group takes steps to emerge from bankruptcy.

A court in Hainan, China, gave the go-ahead in March for a merger of 321 firms related to HNA to enable it to potentially emerge from bankruptcy after a US$50 billion global acquisition spree brought it to its knees.

HNA's flagship firm, Hainan Airlines, said its new strategic investor Liaoning Fangda may become the controlling shareholder of the conglomerate's aviation business after the investment.

Liaoning Fangda Group Industrial Co is a conglomerate featuring carbon, steel and pharmaceutical sectors, with listed units such as Fangda Carbon New Material Co, Northeastern Pharmaceutical Group and Fangda Special Steel Technology Co.

Separately, HNA Infrastructure Investment Group Co Ltd said on Sunday that Hainan Development Holdings Co Ltd will become its strategic investor and may become its controlling shareholder.

(Reporting by Judy Hua and Tony Munroe; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us