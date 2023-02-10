Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Hanwang, bellwether of Chinese ChatGPT frenzy, says big shareholders sold stakes
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Hanwang, bellwether of Chinese ChatGPT frenzy, says big shareholders sold stakes

10 Feb 2023 10:00AM (Updated: 10 Feb 2023 10:34AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SHANGHAI : Hanwang Technology Co Ltd, widely seen as a bellwether of Chinese interest in ChatGPT-concept stocks, on Friday said several major shareholders reduced stakes over the past few days as it flagged risks following a share price surge.

Henan Yellow River Computer System Co Ltd, a top 10 shareholder, sold 2.6 million Hanwang Technology shares between Jan. 30 and Feb. 7, the artificial intelligence (AI) developer said in an exchange filing.

Tongfang Investment sold 3.4 million shares during the period, while Juneng Capital Management offloaded 1.2 million shares, Hanwang Technology said.

Hanwang Technology's shares have surged more than 70 per cent this month amid fever surrounding ChatGPT-related technology.

ChatGPT, a chatbot developed by U.S. firm OpenAI and backed by Microsoft Corp, gives strikingly human-like responses to user queries.

 

 

You may also be interested in:

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.