Hanwha Ocean sold around $2 billion in dollar-won forward market, source says

SEOUL, July 10 : South Korean shipbuilder Hanwha Ocean sold around $2 billion in the dollar-won forward market on Friday, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Hanwha Ocean was not immediately available to provide official comment. The source declined to be identified due to the sensitivity of the matter.

The won was quoted up 0.6 per cent at 1,500.0 per dollar after Reuters reported the sale.

The move comes as policymakers make efforts to curb weakness in the won currency, amid expectations of slower foreign selling of domestic stocks and capital inflows from a U.S. share sale of chipmaker SK Hynix.

Earlier in the day, Deputy Finance Minister Moon Ji-sung said the supply-demand dynamics of the local currency market were expected to shift in the second half of 2026, anticipating dollar holdings from exporters to generate inflows via foreign exchange forwards.