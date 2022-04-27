Logo
Harley posts lower profit on supply chaos, rising costs
Harley posts lower profit on supply chaos, rising costs

Harley posts lower profit on supply chaos, rising costs

FILE PHOTO: Harley Davidson motorcycles are displayed for sale at a showroom in London, Britain, June 22 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

27 Apr 2022 07:13PM (Updated: 27 Apr 2022 07:21PM)
Harley-Davidson Inc posted a drop in first-quarter profit on Wednesday, as demand for its motorcycles failed to gain momentum due to global supply-chain hurdles and surging inflation.

The 119-year-old company, which has been facing surging costs for raw materials and logistics, said it now expects higher input cost to continue through the rest of the fiscal year.

Sales from motorcycles and related products rose about 6 per cent to $1.30 billion.

Net profit was $223 million, or $1.45 per share, in the first quarter, compared with $259 million, or $1.68 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 5 per cent to about $1.50 billion.

Source: Reuters

