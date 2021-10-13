Logo
Hasbro announces passing of CEO Brian Goldner
Hasbro CEO Brian Goldner dies

Brian Goldner, President and CEO of Hasbro Inc., speaks at the Reuters Consumer and Retail Summit in New York June 28, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/Files

13 Oct 2021 04:39AM (Updated: 13 Oct 2021 04:56AM)
:Toymaker Hasbro Inc on Tuesday said longtime Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Brian Goldner died, two days after he went on medical leave.

In a statement last year, Goldner said he had been under continued medical treatment following his cancer diagnosis in 2014.

Board member and former CEO of marketing firm InnerWorkings Inc, Rich Stoddart, has replaced Goldner on an interim basis.

Goldner, 58, joined Hasbro in 2000 and was appointed CEO in 2008, the company said.

"He expanded the company beyond toys and games into television, movies, digital gaming and beyond," Hasbro said.

Goldner also served on the board of directors of ViacomCBS Inc.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Source: Reuters

