Hawaiian Airlines hit by cyber attack

WASHINGTON :Hawaiian Airlines said on Thursday that some of its IT systems were disrupted by a hack, adding its flights were operating as scheduled.

In a statement, Hawaiian Airlines said “some of our IT systems” had been affected by a “cybersecurity event.” The nature of the event was not disclosed, but that kind of language is typically used in cases of ransomware incidents, where digital extortionists paralyze a victim's computer network until a cryptocurrency ransom is paid.

The airline, which is owned by Alaska Air Group, said it had “taken steps to safeguard our operations, and our flights are operating safely and as scheduled.”

Reuters could not immediately ascertain the extent of the disruption at Hawaiian, but a representative responded using a Gmail address when contacted to seek further details.

The Federal Aviation Administration said its safety office responsible for airline oversight is in contact with Hawaiian Airlines. "There has been no impact on safety, and the airline continues to operate safely. We are monitoring the situation," the agency said in a statement.