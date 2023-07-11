Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

HCA Healthcare discloses leak of certain patient-related data
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

HCA Healthcare discloses leak of certain patient-related data

HCA Healthcare discloses leak of certain patient-related data

HCA Healthcare Inc logo is seen displayed in this illustration taken April 10, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

11 Jul 2023 06:41AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Hospital operator HCA Healthcare said on Monday certain patient-related information had been leaked to an online forum.

The leaked data did not include payment and clinical information, but included patient names and contact details, the company said.

The data theft appeared to be from an external storage used to automate the formatting of email messages, HCA said, adding that the company had reported the breach to law enforcement.

HCA said it does not expect the incident to materially impact its business, operations or financial results.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment to provide further details.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.