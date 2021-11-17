HDB launches 4,501 BTO flats for sale, including prime area Rochor units with 6% subsidy clawback

SINGAPORE: A total of 4,501 Build-to-Order (BTO) flats were launched for sale on Wednesday (Nov 17), including 960 units in Rochor, the first project under the new Prime Location Public Housing (PLH) model.

The Rochor BTO flats come with a 6 per cent subsidy clawback upon resale of the homes, announced the Housing and Development Board (HDB).

The units launched in the November BTO exercise are spread across nine housing projects in six estates - the Central Area, Choa Chu Kang, Hougang, Jurong West, Kallang Whampoa and Tengah.

"The range of waiting time is generally between three and five years, similar to the BTO projects launched in the past year, with a median waiting time of about 4.4 years," said HDB.

Three projects - Hougang Olive, Parc Clover @ Tengah and Parc Glen @ Tengah - have a shorter waiting time of about 2.4 to 2.8 years.

The Rochor projects - River Peaks I and II - have a waiting time of 71 months or just under six years, said HDB.

It added that this is due to the additional preparation works required for the site, given its proximity to Jalan Besar MRT station and the need to comply with more stringent requirements.

The two-room Flexi flats at the new Integrated Development in Choa Chu Kang will be offered only to people aged 55 and above, and on short leases of between 15 and 45 years in five-year increments.

Another 1,798 flats are on offer in the Sale of Balance Flats (SBF) exercise, taking the total number of new units launched on Wednesday to 6,299.