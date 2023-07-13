Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

HDFC Bank signs up over 100,000 customers in digital rupee pilots
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

HDFC Bank signs up over 100,000 customers in digital rupee pilots

HDFC Bank signs up over 100,000 customers in digital rupee pilots

FILE PHOTO: The headquarters of India's HDFC Bank is pictured in Mumbai, India, December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/File Photo

13 Jul 2023 03:58PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MUMBAI : India's largest private lender HDFC Bank on Thursday said it has signed up over 100,000 customers and 170,000 merchants in pilot programmes using the central bank digital currency (CBDC).

The lender also linked the CBDC, termed e-rupee, and United Payments Interface (UPI) for merchants and customers, which would enable payments through both CBDC and UPI using a single Quick Response (QR) code, HDFC Bank said in a statement.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has devised the e-rupee as a digital alternative to physical cash, using blockchain distributed-ledger technology.

The central bank aims to reach a target of one million CBDC transactions per day by the end of this year from 5000-10,000 currently, Deputy Governor T Rabi Sankar said on Tuesday.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.