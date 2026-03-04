Head of Alibaba's Qwen AI division resigns

BEIJING, March 4 : The head of Alibaba Group's Qwen artificial intelligence model division, Lin Junyang, said on Wednesday that he would be stepping down from his role - a move that comes two days after the company released updated products.

"Bye my beloved Qwen," Lin wrote in a post on X, without providing further explanation.

Lin and Alibaba did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Qwen's mobile application had 203 million monthly active users in February, surging from 31.05 million in January. It now ranks third globally behind OpenAI's ChatGPT and ByteDance's Doubao app, according to AICPB.com, which tracks AI products.

The jump came after Chinese tech giants launched aggressive campaigns to draw more users to their apps during the Lunar New Year holidays.