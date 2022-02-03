Logo
Heavyweight European fund Pictet upgrades world stocks, turns positive on China
FILE PHOTO: A sign bearing the logo of family owned private bank Pictet is pictured at the company headquarters in Geneva May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

03 Feb 2022 07:36PM (Updated: 03 Feb 2022 07:36PM)
LONDON : Heavyweight European asset manager Pictet said on Thursday it was going 'overweight' on world stocks after their difficult start to the year and was positive on Chinese equities again after their beating last year.

"Taking advantage of attractive valuations, we have chosen to upgrade equities to overweight on a tactical basis," the firm's chief strategist Luca Paolini said, stressing it was conditional on no overly-rapid rise in U.S. interest rates and no Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Switzerland-based Pictet oversees $275 billion of assets.

On China, Paolini said the firm had upgraded Chinese stocks from 'neutral' to 'positive' on the basis that authorities were now providing more support for the economy. Chinese stocks could also be a good hedge in the event of a full-blown Russia-Ukraine military conflict.

"Chinese equities could recoup last year’s declines and narrow the valuation gap with their counterparts in the coming months," Paolini said.

(Reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by Mark Potter)

Source: Reuters

