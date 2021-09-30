Hedge fund Elliott builds stake in Toshiba - FT

:Activist investor Elliott Management has built a stake in Japanese conglomerate Toshiba Corp, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing people with direct knowledge of the matter.

The hedge fund's stake did not exceed 5per cent, the report said, citing people close to Toshiba. Elliot has held several meetings with the company's board and advisers, FT added. (https://on.ft.com/3AVf6Nu)

Toshiba's reported move comes as the company has been in talks with financial and strategic investors, including KKR & Co Inc and three other global private equity firms, to seek their ideas for its new strategy.

Earlier this year, Toshiba launched a full review of its current assets after it dismissed a US$20 billion takeover bid from CVC Capital Partners as lacking detail.

The results of the review will be presented when the company announces a new mid-term business plan in October.

Toshiba and an Elliott representative did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

