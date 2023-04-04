Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Hello AInstein! Robot with ChatGPT shakes up Cyprus classrooms
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Hello AInstein! Robot with ChatGPT shakes up Cyprus classrooms

Hello AInstein! Robot with ChatGPT shakes up Cyprus classrooms
FILE PHOTO: High school students Konstantinos Timinis and Vladimir Baranov work on "Alnstein", a robot powered by ChatGPT, in Pascal school in Nicosia, Cyprus, March 30, 2023. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou
Hello AInstein! Robot with ChatGPT shakes up Cyprus classrooms
FILE PHOTO: "Alnstein", a robot powered with ChatGPT, is seen at Pascal school in Nicosia, Cyprus, March 30, 2023. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou
Hello AInstein! Robot with ChatGPT shakes up Cyprus classrooms
FILE PHOTO: High school student Richard Erkhov is reflected on a screen of "Alnstein", a robot powered with ChatGPT, in Pascal school in Nicosia, Cyprus, March 30, 2023. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou
Hello AInstein! Robot with ChatGPT shakes up Cyprus classrooms
FILE PHOTO: High school students Richard Erkhov and Vladimir Baranov work on "Alnstein", a robot powered with ChatGPT, in Pascal school in Nicosia, Cyprus, March 30, 2023. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou
Hello AInstein! Robot with ChatGPT shakes up Cyprus classrooms
FILE PHOTO: High school student Konstantinos Timinis works on "Alnstein", a robot powered with ChatGPT, in Pascal school in Nicosia, Cyprus, March 30, 2023. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou
04 Apr 2023 05:07PM (Updated: 04 Apr 2023 05:07PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

High school students and their tutors in Cyprus have developed a prototype robot powered with ChatGPT artificial intelligence technology to harness and improve teaching experiences in the classroom.

Named AInstein, the squat robot created by three Pascal Schools in Cyprus stands roughly the size of a small adult and looks like a sculpted version of the Michelin Man. It is powered with ChatGPT, a chatbot developed by U.S. firm OpenAI and backed by Microsoft Corp. A screen for a face tries to mimic human features with blinks and frowns.

Speaking in a North American accent, it can tell jokes (Why was the maths book sad? Because it had too many problems), attempt to speak Greek and advise on how Albert Einstein's theory of relativity can be taught in class.

He does not have a favourite movie since it was "before his time", he says. But he enjoys reading science books and spending leisure time with his violin.

Student Richard Erkhov, 16, lead programmer of the AI brain, said artificial intelligence was poised to improve exponentially. "It might help in a lot of spheres of life, such as education and medicine," Erkhov told Reuters.

Another student, Vladimir Baranov, 15, said the technology was "incredible".

"It mimics human thinking, answers like humans, responds like humans. It is not yet very polished .. But it is getting there," he said.

Tutors say the ultimate purpose of AInstein is to incorporate it into teaching.

"It's a very interactive experience. Students can ask him questions, he can answer back and he can even facilitate teachers to deliver a lesson more effectively," said tutor and project leader Elpidoforos Anastasiou.

Anastasiou demonstrated how AI can be adapted to the classroom with AInstein showing how gravitational time dilation from Albert Einstein's theory of time relativity can be explained by moving a pendulum relative to the gravitational field in which it is placed.

Their experience with AInstein showed that AI is not anything to fear, project members said.

The European Union is considering legislation governing artificial intelligence, though advances in the technology far outpaces lawmakers' efforts.

AInstein himself answers whether the technology is something to be feared. "Humans are the ones who create and control AI, and it is up to us to ensure that its development and implementation serve the betterment of humanity.. Therefore we should not fear AI, but rather approach it with care and responsible consideration."

(Writing By Michele Kambas; Editing by Josie Kao)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.