Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Helped by weak yen, Japan remains top creditor nation with record net external assets
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Helped by weak yen, Japan remains top creditor nation with record net external assets

Helped by weak yen, Japan remains top creditor nation with record net external assets

FILE PHOTO: A businessman walks near the Bank of Japan headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, Feb. 15, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo/File Photo

27 May 2022 07:40AM (Updated: 27 May 2022 11:07AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO :Japan's net external assets hit a record 411 trillion yen ($3.24 trillion) in 2021, to retain its position as the top creditor for 31 years in a row, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) said on Friday.

A weak yen - it lost about 11 per cent against the dollar last year - boosted the value of foreign assets held by the Japanese government, businesses and individuals.

And that currency factor, together with a rise in direct investment overseas, helped Japan post a record 5.6 billion yen annual increase in the value of net external assets.

"The weak yen and the gains in the U.S. stock market helped net external assets pile up," said Daisaku Ueno, chief FX strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities, adding that the data held no implications for near-term currency moves.

The data could ease some concerns about the currency's recent sharp drop to two-decade lows beyond 131 yen to the dollar, which has raised worries about Japan's purchasing power.

Japan's net external assets were 1.3 times than those held by Germany, the world's No.2 creditor, followed by Hong Kong and China, as of end-2021.

Gross external assets stood at 1,249.9 trillion yen and external debt came to 838.7 trillion yen, bringing Japan's net external assets to 411.2 trillion yen.

Separate data confirmed Japan's current account surplus at 15.5 trillion yen in 2021, down 1.2 per cent from a year earlier, with primary income gains worth 20.5 trillion yen adding to a trade surplus of 1.7 trillion yen.

The data underscored the view that Japan's hefty income gains from its overseas investment more than offsets a weak trade balance, helping keep the yen's status as a safe-haven currency, for now.

"In the medium to long run, however, the yen won't be perceived as a safe-haven currency given Japan's trade deficit and its shrinking population," Ueno said.

($1 = 126.8400 yen)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us