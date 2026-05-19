Helsing and OHB join forces on space-based reconnaissance venture

May 19 : Artificial intelligence defence firm Helsing and German space company OHB said on Tuesday they had established a joint venture to develop a space-based tactical surveillance, reconnaissance and targeting system, underscoring Europe's push to strengthen military capabilities in orbit.

The move comes as European governments accelerate investment in space-enabled defence after Russia's invasion of Ukraine highlighted the importance of real-time targeting and battlefield awareness.

• The two companies are assuming joint leadership of an existing consortium also comprising Kongsberg Defence Aerospace and Hensoldt, which OHB is now joining

• The KIRK system will combine satellite-based reconnaissance with AI-driven targeting, aiming to deliver near-real-time data for military operations and shorten the time between detection and engagement

• Helsing will provide artificial intelligence, including multi-sensor data fusion and automated target recognition, while OHB will oversee development and operation of end-to-end space systems

• Hensoldt will contribute surveillance sensors and ground stations, and Kongsberg will supply small satellites, communications and ground network capabilities

• Financial terms and timelines were not disclosed