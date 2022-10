HONG KONG : Bondholders of Chinese property developer Hengda Real Estate agreed to an extension of interest payment on one domestic bond by six months to April 19, 2023, according to a Shenzhen stock exchange filing on Friday.

Hengda, China Evergrande Group's flagship onshore business, held a meeting with bondholders between Oct. 13 and Oct. 14 to discuss the latest repayment arrangement.