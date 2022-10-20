Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Hermes eyes big price rises, says no sign of slowdown
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Hermes eyes big price rises, says no sign of slowdown

Hermes eyes big price rises, says no sign of slowdown
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Hermes is seen on a store in Paris, France, April 24, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Hermes eyes big price rises, says no sign of slowdown
A couple walk with Hermes shopping bags as they leave an Hermes store in Paris March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
20 Oct 2022 02:19PM (Updated: 20 Oct 2022 02:27PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

PARIS : Birkin bag maker Hermes said it would likely hike prices by 5 per cent to 10 per cent in 2023, much more than in the past, after reporting a sharp rise in sales growth over the third quarter and seeing no signs of slowdown in any of its markets.

Echoing upbeat comments earlier this month by rival Louis Vuitton owner LVMH, Hermes brushed off concerns that the industry's post-pandemic boom could be cooling due to a looming recession, as U.S. shoppers took advantage of the dollar's strength in Europe and China rebounded sharply.

"We will probably have price hikes between 5 and 10 per cent," Hermes executive vice president of finance Eric du Halgouet told reporters on Thursday, adding this was due to rising labour costs and currency fluctuations.

The company raised prices by around 4 per cent this year and by 1.5-2 per cent on average in previous years.

Sales for the three months ending in September came to 3.14 billion euros ($3.07 billion), up 24.3 per cent at constant exchange rates, double analyst expectations for 12 per cent growth according to a consensus cited by UBS.

In Asia, excluding Japan, revenues grew by 34 per cent over the period.

"Sales in Greater China picked up strongly, despite temporary closures due to sanitary measures mainly in Macau, Chengdu and Dalian in July and August," the company said in a statement.

($1 = 1.0222 euros)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.