Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Hertz to buy up to 65,000 electric vehicles from Polestar
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Hertz to buy up to 65,000 electric vehicles from Polestar

Hertz to buy up to 65,000 electric vehicles from Polestar

FIL PHOTO: The desk of car rental company Hertz is seen at Nice International airport during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Nice, France, May 27, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

04 Apr 2022 07:53PM (Updated: 04 Apr 2022 08:12PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON :Rental car firm Hertz Global Holdings said on Monday it would buy up to 65,000 electric vehicles over five years from Swedish EV maker Polestar, the latest move by the rental car firm to add zero-emission models.

Hertz said Polestar cars would be available beginning this spring in Europe and later in 2022 in North America and Australia.

The Florida-based rental car company said that it would initially order the Polestar 2 sedan. Hertz shares were up 1.75per cent in premarket trading Monday.

Hertz in October announced its order to purchase 100,000 electric cars from Tesla Inc, primarily the EV maker's Model 3.

In March, Hertz added Tesla's mid-size SUV Model Y to its electric vehicle fleet, according to the car rental firm's website.

Polestar, which was founded by China's Geely and Volvo Cars, is set to merge with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Gores Guggenheim Inc this year.

The Hertz partnership "will bring the amazing experience of driving an electric car to a wider audience, satisfying a broad variety of our mutual customers' short- and longer-term mobility requirements," Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath said in a statement.

(Reporting by David Shepardson in Washington and Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; editing by Amy Caren Daniel and Jason Neely)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us