Hertz says it could provide 150,000 Teslas to Uber, up from an initial 50,000

BERKELEY, California : Rental car company Hertz said it could provide 150,000 Tesla vehicles to Uber during the next three years, up from an initial fleet of 50,000, if the partnership is successful.

"Hertz will kick off the program by providing up to 50,000 vehicles by 2023 exclusively to Uber drivers. If successful, the program could expand to 150,000 Teslas during the next three years," Hertz said in a statement to Reuters.

"These ambitions could be affected by factors outside of its control, such as semiconductor chip shortages or other constraints," Hertz added.

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin)