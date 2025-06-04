Logo
Business

Hewlett Packard Enterprise beats quarterly revenue estimates
Hewlett Packard Enterprise beats quarterly revenue estimates

FILE PHOTO: Figurines with computers and smartphones are seen in front of Hewlett Packard Enterprise logo in this illustration taken, February 19, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

04 Jun 2025 04:16AM
Hewlett Packard Enterprise beat Wall Street revenue estimates for the second quarter on Tuesday and said it recorded an impairment charge of $1.36 billion in the quarter.

Shares of the server-maker were up 4 per cent in extended trading.

HPE has benefited from a surge in spending on advanced data center architecture, designed to support the complex processing needs of generative AI.

The boom in GenAI has bumped up demand for HPE's AI-optimized servers, which are powered by Nvidia processors and can run complex applications.

For the reported quarter, HPE posted revenue of $7.63 billion, ahead of analysts' average estimate of $7.45 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG.

Source: Reuters
