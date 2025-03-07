Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Hewlett Packard Enterprise to cut jobs, forecast downbeat quarterly revenue
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Hewlett Packard Enterprise to cut jobs, forecast downbeat quarterly revenue

Hewlett Packard Enterprise to cut jobs, forecast downbeat quarterly revenue

FILE PHOTO: Figurines with computers and smartphones are seen in front of Hewlett Packard Enterprise logo in this illustration taken, February 19, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

07 Mar 2025 05:18AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Hewlett Packard Enterprise said on Thursday it would cut jobs as part of a cost-saving program and forecast its second-quarter revenue below Wall Street estimates.

Shares of the company fell 14 per cent to $15.50 in aftermarket trading.

The program is expected to be implemented through the fiscal year 2026 and aims to deliver gross savings of about $350 million by fiscal 2027, the company said.

The server maker projects revenue to be between $7.2 billion and $7.6 billion in the quarter, while analysts expect $7.93 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement