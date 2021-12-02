Logo
Hewlett Packard Enterprise to supply US green energy research supercomputer
02 Dec 2021 03:14AM (Updated: 02 Dec 2021 03:22AM)
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co on Wednesday said it will supply a supercomputer to the U.S. government for renewable energy and energy efficiency research.

The "Kestrel" supercomputer will be housed at a US Department of Energy National Renewable Energy Laboratory facility in Golden, Colorado and will use "Sapphire Rapids" chips from Intel Corp and accelerator chips from Nvidia Corp, as well as multiple technologies from HPE's supercomputing unit.

HPE said the system will come online in 2023. The cost of the machine was not disclosed.

Source: Reuters

