Hewlett Packard forecasts weak quarterly revenue, shares fall

Dec 4 : Hewlett Packard Enterprise forecast first-quarter revenue below Wall Street estimates on Thursday, due to cautious enterprise spending amid economic uncertainty, sending its shares down 5 per cent in extended trading.

Enterprise customer spending has remained weak due to cost-optimization efforts in the wake of economic uncertainty and high interest rates, hitting companies such as HPE.

While companies are investing heavily to build out AI capabilities, they are also trying to optimize costs on existing hardware, pressuring vendors like HPE and Dell Technologies.

Analysts expect macroeconomic weakness to continue to pressure the compute, storage and networking sectors.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

HPE is also grappling with intensifying competition from rival server makers, including Dell Technologies and Super Micro Computer.

The company expects revenue in the range of $9 billion to $9.4 billion for the first quarter, compared with analysts' average estimate of $9.90 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG.

HPE's server revenue for the three months ended October 31 fell 5 per cent to $4.5 billion, while revenue at its hybrid cloud segment fell 12 per cent to $1.41 billion.

Total revenue for the quarter stood at $9.68 billion, below estimates of $9.94 billion.

HPE raised its fiscal 2026 adjusted earnings per share expectations to be in the range of $2.25 to $2.45, from prior projection between $2.20 and $2.40.