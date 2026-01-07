Hg Capital to buy OneStream in $6.4 billion deal

Jan 6 : Buyout firm Hg Capital will buy OneStream in an all-cash deal valued at $6.4 billion, the financial software maker said on Tuesday.
Shareholders will receive $24 per share in cash. The transaction is at a premium of 31 per cent over the closing price of OneStream on Monday.
Reuters had exclusively reported in November that the financial software maker was exploring strategic options, including a possible sale, with Hg among the names studying possible bids for OneStream.
Birmingham, Michigan-based OneStream offers software products to help executives report financial statements to regulators and investors, and counts Toyota, UPS, News Corp and General Dynamics as customers, according to its website.
