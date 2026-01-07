Jan ‌6 : Buyout firm Hg Capital will buy OneStream in an all-cash deal valued at $6.4 billion, the financial software maker said on Tuesday.

Shareholders ‌will receive $24 per ‌share in cash. The transaction is at a premium of 31 per cent over the closing price of OneStream on Monday.

Reuters ‍had exclusively reported in November that the financial software maker was exploring strategic options, including a ​possible sale, ‌with Hg among the names studying possible bids ​for OneStream.

Birmingham, Michigan-based OneStream offers software ⁠products to help ‌executives report financial statements ​to regulators and investors, and counts Toyota, UPS, News ‍Corp and General Dynamics as ⁠customers, according to its website.

(Reporting ​by Pritam ‌Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing ‍by ​Alan Barona)