Jan 6 : Buyout ‌firm Hg Capital has agreed to acquire financial software maker OneStream in an all-cash deal worth $6.4 billion, the company said on Tuesday, less than two years after its Nasdaq debut.

Shareholders will receive $24 a share in cash, representing a 31 per cent premium to OneStream's closing price on Monday. The stock jumped more than 28 per cent in afternoon trading.

Global mergers and ‌acquisitions activity showed a steady rebound in 2025, extending ‌a gradual recovery despite uncertainty over U.S. tariff policies and geopolitical conflicts.

Private equity firm General Atlantic and investment firm Tidemark will become minority investors in the company, OneStream said.

Reuters had exclusively reported in November that the financial software maker was exploring strategic options, including a possible sale, with Hg among the names studying ‍possible bids for OneStream.

Birmingham, Michigan-based OneStream offers software products to help executives report financial statements to regulators and investors, and counts Toyota, UPS, News Corp and General Dynamics as customers, according to its website.

Launched in 2012, OneStream also offers AI-driven financial ​forecasting tools and competes with ‌enterprise software providers such as Oracle, SAP and Workday. The company said Tuesday's move would help it accelerate its AI innovation strategy ​and scale its software.

OneStream went public in July 2024 under the majority ownership of KKR, ⁠joining a wave of technology listings ‌on U.S. exchanges. Since then, the company has struggled to sustain its ​valuation as a weaker macroeconomic backdrop has weighed on investor appetite for growth-focused tech stocks.

Shares of OneStream opened at $26 in their IPO, ‍giving the company a valuation of nearly $6 billion, compared to a market capitalization of $4.48 ⁠billion as of Monday.

J.P. Morgan Securities acted as the financial adviser to OneStream on the ​deal, which is expected ‌to close in the first half of 2026.