Business

High LNG prices spur demand for dual-fuel tankers - executive
FILE PHOTO: The liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier Flex Rainbow sails near the Saint-Nazaire offshore wind farm, off the coast of the Guerande peninsula in western France, September 30, 2022. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
FILE PHOTO: Snow covered transfer lines are seen at the Dominion Cove Point Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) terminal in Lusby, Maryland March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron (UNITED STATES)/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: A general view shows a construction site for a planned floating Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) terminal in the harbour in Wilhelmshaven, Germany, August 16, 2022. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
27 Oct 2022 12:27PM (Updated: 27 Oct 2022 12:27PM)
SINGAPORE : Even as liquefied natural gas (LNG) is seen as a key transitionary fuel for bunkering, soaring prices of the super-chilled fuel have led to higher demand for ships with dual-fuel tankers, said an industry executive.

The global shipping industry is seeking to reduce its reliance on oil as it tries to meet carbon emission reduction targets set out by the U.N.'s International Maritime Organization. These include cutting carbon emissions by 40 per cent from 2008 levels by 2030, and overall greenhouse gas emissions by 50 per cent by 2050.

"We believe that LNG will be one of the major fuels for bunkering. (But) at prices of $35-$40 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), it is challenging for ship owners to continue to subscribe to LNG bunker. Many of them have actually dialed back LNG bunkering and gone to diesel, because diesel is cheaper," said Alan Heng, chief executive officer of Pavilion Energy.

Once LNG prices ease "back to a more normal price level", the uptake for LNG as bunker fuel will resume, said Heng, who was speaking at the Singapore International Energy Week conference.

He added that ammonia might be the next bunker fuel to become economically viable.

"What we have noticed in the last quarter, with the high LNG prices, is that there are a higher number of order books for ammonia dual fuel use. It's gaining traction ... People want to have an alternative," said Heng.

"With the energy transition, it's not about one winning fuel. It's about having a range of fuels that will give us the diversity we need."

LNG, methanol and biofuel are among the more popular alternative fuel options. But global gas prices rose to record highs this year as Russia cut supplies to Europe following its invasion of Ukraine, leading to a surge in Asian spot LNG prices as well.

Pavilion Energy, alongside Mitsui O.S.K Lines (MOL), is set to launch a Singapore-flagged LNG bunker vessel in the first quarter of 2023. It will be Singapore's largest LNG bunker vessel.

Source: Reuters

