Hikvision challenges US decision to expand crackdown on Chinese telecom gear
A HIKVision logo is seen at the security exhibition in Shanghai, China, May 24, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song

04 Dec 2025 11:33AM (Updated: 04 Dec 2025 11:34AM)
WASHINGTON, Dec 3 : Chinese manufacturer Hikvision said on Wednesday its U.S. arm has challenged a new Federal Communications Commision rule that allows Washington to tighten rules on telecoms gear made by Chinese companies deemed security risks.

In October, the U.S. telecoms regulator voted 3-0 to block new approvals for devices with parts from companies on its "Covered List" and let the agency to bar previously approved equipment in some instances.

Hikvision said it had filed a petition seeking judicial review of the FCC decision, arguing the commission exceeded its authority and "seeks to retroactively curtain lawful authorizations without a sufficient legal or evidentiary basis."

Source: Reuters
