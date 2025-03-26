Hillhouse hires Japan co-heads for real estate investment arm from Blackstone, source says

TOKYO :Hillhouse Investment has hired co-heads for its Japan real estate investment business, a source familiar with the matter said, as it bulks up its operations there.

Hillhouse has hired Jeremy Bleackley and Wataru Goto as co-heads of Japan for Rava Partners, the source said. The two join from Blackstone where they were managing directors of the Real Estate Group.

The source declined to be named as the information is not public.

Hillhouse is expanding in Japan, which has become a focus for investors as a drive to improve corporate governance encourages asset sales and take-private transactions.

Hires by Hillhouse include Tomohiro Kikuta, a former partner at Bain Capital, and Wern-Yuen Tan, a former executive at PepsiCo.

Its investments in Japan include real estate developer Samty Holdings and restaurant software business Dinii.