Hino posts record $663 million net loss for FY2021 amid emissions scandal

TOKYO : Japan's Hino Motors on Wednesday reported a record net loss of 84.7 billion yen ($663 million) for the year that ended on March 31 hurt by an engine emissions data scandal.

The results were worse than the company's revised estimated loss of 54 billion yen announced in March.

Japan's transportation ministry in March revoked the Toyota Motor Corp's truck unit certification for four engines after it said it had submitted falsified emissions and fuel performance data.

Some 115,000 vehicles are believed to be equipped with the engines, the company has said.

Hino did not disclose its forecast for this year, citing uncertainty about when it might be able to resume deliveries of trucks affected by the scandal. It also suspended its dividend for the year end.

"We deeply apologise for causing enormous troubles for all involved parties including customers," President Satoshi Ogiso said.

($1 = 127.8000 yen)