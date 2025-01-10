Hippocratic AI valued at $1.64 billion after series B round

(Corrects amount raised to $141 million from $126 million in paragraph 2)

:Hippocratic AI notched a valuation of $1.64 billion after its latest fund raise led by Kleiner Perkins, the VC firm that backed Google, Amazon, and Genentech as AI funding thrives.

The company said on Thursday it had raised $141 million in a series B funding round, which brings its total raise to $278 million in funding.

Kleiner was joined by existing investors A16z, General Catalyst, Premji, NVIDIA, SV Angel, Universal Health Services, and WellSpan Health.

Technology-focused startups have been able to secure a chunk of investments following a boom in artificial intelligence after the launch of Open AI's ChatGPT in 2022.

Hippocratic AI was co-founded by CEO Munjal Shah alongside a group of physicians, hospital administrators, healthcare professionals, and artificial intelligence researchers from El Camino Health, Johns Hopkins, Stanford, Microsoft, Google, and NVIDIA.