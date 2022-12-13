Hit by COVID-19 wave, companies in China strain to keep operations running normally

BEIJING: From e-commerce giant JD.com to cosmetics brand Sephora, companies in China are rushing to minimise the impact of surging COVID-19 infections - doling out test kits, encouraging more work from home and, in some cases, procuring truckloads of medicine.

After unprecedented protests against oft-draconian COVID-19 curbs, the world's second-largest economy abruptly dropped its zero-tolerance COVID-19 stance last week. The ensuing fierce spread of the virus has even forced certain businesses to shut their doors for the time being.

Anecdotally, in cities like Beijing and Wuhan, many workers and their families have succumbed to COVID-19, although official case numbers have fallen to under a fifth of a Nov 27 peak as China now conducts much less testing.

"More than half of our staff in the mall and the hotel are positive," said a senior executive at a firm that manages one of Beijing's largest retail complexes.

The executive, who declined to be identified, said the mall was still open with remaining staff splitting into two teams and only one team working a particular shift.

The split-shift system is also being deployed by other companies, Chinese regulators and state-owned banks.

JD.com, which is headquartered in Beijing and employs more than 540,000 people, has sent antigen test kits to its staff and is asking those who are sick to stay home, sources at the company told Reuters.

At Sephora China, which has 321 stores across 89 cities on the mainland, each store is handling their staffing issues in accordance with their situation, said a spokesperson for the LVMH brand, adding that all staff testing positive will be given paid leave and can work from home if possible.