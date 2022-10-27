Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Hit by game delays and cancellations, Ubisoft posts half-year net loss
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Hit by game delays and cancellations, Ubisoft posts half-year net loss

Hit by game delays and cancellations, Ubisoft posts half-year net loss

FILE PHOTO: The UbiSoft Entertainment logo is seen at the Paris Games Week (PGW), a trade fair for video games in Paris, France, October 29, 2019. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

27 Oct 2022 11:43PM (Updated: 27 Oct 2022 11:43PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

(Reuters) - French video game maker Ubisoft said on Thursday its net result turned into a loss in the half-year, citing lost research and development expenses and related game cancellations.

The firm has been dogged by game delays, on top of project cancellations and heavy sector competition. Its shares have shed roughly 38 per cent this year.

The maker of the blockbuster "Assassin's Creed" franchise posted a net loss of 190.2 million euros ($190.6 million)in the half-year ended on September 30, compared to a slight profit of 1.6 million euros in the same period last year.

"The H1 bottom line notably reflects accelerated R&D depreciation, including for the previously announced cancelled projects," Ubisoft's finance chief Frédérick Duguet said in a statement.

In July, Ubisoft said in an analyst call it was pursuing cost optimization, revealing the cancellation of games such as Splinter Cell VR and Ghost Recon Frontline.

Ubisoft nonetheless on Thursday confirmed its full-year guidance and projected third quarter net bookings of around 830 million euros, on the back of a still unspecified mobile licensing deal.

The "Prince of Persia" franchise maker posted net bookings down 2.6 per cent to 699.4 million euros for the six months ended in September.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.