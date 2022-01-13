Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Hitachi to sell about half of its stake in construction unit - NHK
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Hitachi to sell about half of its stake in construction unit - NHK

Hitachi to sell about half of its stake in construction unit - NHK

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Hitachi is seen at an office building in Zurich, Switzerland September 10, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

13 Jan 2022 02:51PM (Updated: 13 Jan 2022 02:44PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO : Japan's Hitachi Ltd has decided to sell about half of its 51per cent stake in Hitachi Construction Machinery Co to trading firm Itochu Corp and investment fund Japan Industrial Partners, broadcaster NHK reported on Thursday.

The sale would represent a final tranche of Hitachi’s decade-long business portfolio overhaul, in which it sold chip-making equipment manufacturer Hitachi Kokusai Electric and chemicals maker Hitachi Chemical in recent years.

(Reporting by Tim Kelly and Chang-Ran Kim)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us