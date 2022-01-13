Hitachi to sell about half of its stake in construction unit - NHK

TOKYO : Japan's Hitachi Ltd has decided to sell about half of its 51per cent stake in Hitachi Construction Machinery Co to trading firm Itochu Corp and investment fund Japan Industrial Partners, broadcaster NHK reported on Thursday.

The sale would represent a final tranche of Hitachi’s decade-long business portfolio overhaul, in which it sold chip-making equipment manufacturer Hitachi Kokusai Electric and chemicals maker Hitachi Chemical in recent years.

(Reporting by Tim Kelly and Chang-Ran Kim)