Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Hitachi to suspend Russia operations but silent on link to Ukraine request
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Hitachi to suspend Russia operations but silent on link to Ukraine request

Hitachi to suspend Russia operations but silent on link to Ukraine request

FILE PHOTO: A Hitachi logo is pictured on the side of a building in Tokyo October 27, 2012. Japan's Hitachi Ltd posted a weaker-than-expected operating profit for the July-September quarter on Tuesday, down 15.4 percent on the year among declining sales in China and a sputtering recovery in Europe. REUTERS/Toru Hanai (JAPAN - Tags: BUSINESS LOGO)

10 Mar 2022 12:54PM (Updated: 10 Mar 2022 02:32PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO :Japan's Hitachi said on Thursday it would suspend operations in Russia but stopped short of linking the decision to Ukrainian pressure, spotlighting the difficulty many firms find in striking a balance between business and reputational risk.

The Japanese conglomerate's decision came two days after Ukrainian Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov urged the suspension in a tweet, to which he attached an image of his letter to Hitachi CEO Toshiaki Higashihara.

Hitachi, which produces and sells construction machinery in Russia, said in a statement it would stop exports and cease most operations in the country except for vital electrical power facilities. It made no mention of any communication with the Ukrainian government.

"We took multiple factors including the supply chain situation into account when we came to the decision," a spokesperson for Hitachi told Reuters.

The spokesperson did not confirm whether the company had received the letter from Fedorov, but acknowledged that Hitachi had been addressed by his account on Twitter.

"I urge (Hitachi) to stop supplying products and providing services in Russia when their tanks and missiles kill peaceful Ukrainians," Fedorov's tweet read.

The Ukrainian embassy in Japan could not be immediately reached for comment.

Japanese executives privately say they are worried about the reputational risk of not taking a political stance against Russia's actions in Ukraine as many cite logistical reasons for suspending work in the country.

(Reporting by Sakura Murakami, Shinji Kitamura and Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Clarence Fernandez, Tom Hogue and Raju Gopalakrishnan)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us