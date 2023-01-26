Logo
Business

Hive ransomware group disrupted by international law enforcement: Report
26 Jan 2023 11:26PM (Updated: 26 Jan 2023 11:45PM)
WASHINGTON: The Hive ransomware gang has been disrupted by international law enforcement action, according to a person familiar with the matter and an announcement posted to the group's website.

A flashing message posted to Hive's page said: "The Federal Bureau of Investigation seized this site as part of coordinated law enforcement action taken against Hive Ransomware."

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the European law enforcement organization Europol did not immediately return messages seeking comment but the person familiar with the matter said a Department of Justice announcement was coming imminently.

Reuters was not immediately able to locate contact details for Hive.   

Hive is one of a wide range of cybercriminal groups that extort international businesses by encrypting their data and demanding massive cryptocurrency payments in return.

In an alert distributed in November, the FBI said that cybercriminals tied to Hive had victimized more than 1,300 companies worldwide and raked in approximately US$100 million in ransom payments.

Source: Reuters

